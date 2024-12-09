Ensuring Safety and Regulatory Compliance During Food Transportation

Logistics and transport considerations aren’t just a major factor in the global food supply chain — they also play a significant role in domestic interstate food transportation. Given the vast size of the continental United States and the varying climates across the country, ground distribution can be just as complex and challenging as international transportation.

In 2018, the FDA published FSMA Final Rule on Sanitary Transportation of Human and Animal Food, establishing specific requirements for shippers, carriers, loaders, and receivers of food products. The rule mandates practices related to temperature control, cleanliness, training, record-keeping, and risk mitigation to prevent food contamination and ensure safe food transportation across the food supply chain.

