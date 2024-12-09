Ensuring Safety and Regulatory Compliance During Food Transportation

AIB International, Inc Retail & FoodService December 9, 2024

Logistics and transport considerations aren’t just a major factor in the global food supply chain — they also play a significant role in domestic interstate food transportation. Given the vast size of the continental United States and the varying climates across the country, ground distribution can be just as complex and challenging as international transportation.

In 2018, the FDA published FSMA Final Rule on Sanitary Transportation of Human and Animal Food, establishing specific requirements for shippers, carriers, loaders, and receivers of food products. The rule mandates practices related to temperature control, cleanliness, training, record-keeping, and risk mitigation to prevent food contamination and ensure safe food transportation across the food supply chain.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International, Inc

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Ahold Delhaize USA Reaches Milestone in Supply Chain Transformation

Ahold Delhaize USA Retail & FoodService March 4, 2021

Ahold Delhaize USA is marking a milestone in its supply chain transformation to create an integrated self-distributed supply chain of the future. Today, the first distribution center, Freetown Grocery in Mass., transitioned procurement from a third-party vendor to the self-managed network, providing direct control of inventory and replenishment at this facility.