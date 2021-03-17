Sargento Foods Announces Five-Year Extension as Official Cheese of the Milwaukee Bucks

Sargento Foods is proud to announce a five-year extension as the Official Cheese of the Milwaukee Bucks, which includes a joint commitment from Sargento and the Bucks for the Tipoff for Homes initiative. For every tipoff the Bucks win throughout the NBA regular season, Sargento donates $500 to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.

“Tipoff for Homes has marked a great partnership between Sargento and the Bucks, and we’re thrilled to continue demonstrating our commitment to providing equitable housing opportunities in Milwaukee,” said Louie Gentine, CEO of Sargento Foods. “We’re incredibly proud that Sargento-Habitat homes in Milwaukee have allowed families to have a sense of safety and more financial security and share countless family meals together over the years.”

Led by center Brook Lopez, the Bucks have won the opening tip in 26 games so far this season, resulting in a $13,000 donation. Last year, in the program’s inaugural season, Sargento and the Bucks raised $33,500 for Milwaukee Habitat.

Sargento Foods became the first corporate sponsor of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity in 1992. During that time, Sargento has built 31 forever-homes for families in Washington Park and Midtown neighborhoods in Milwaukee. This year, Sargento will embark on its 29th summer of building when it begins work on a single-family home in the Midtown neighborhood of Milwaukee. More than 800 Sargento employees have volunteered to build those homes, devoting more than 17,000 volunteer hours to the cause.

About Sargento Foods Inc.

With over 2,000 employees and net sales of $1.5 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 65 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients and sauces. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

About Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

People in our community and all over the world partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. With our help, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Over the past 35 years, Milwaukee Habitat has served more than 1,000 families in the Greater Milwaukee community through new construction, rehab and repair programs and provided housing solutions for more than 1,800 families in developing countries. www.milwaukeehabitat.org