Shamrock Farms Sour Cream Now Even More Pure & Fresh

New Natural Sour Cream formula handcrafted with just three simple ingredients

PHOENIX — Shamrock Farms® is making its delicious sour cream even more pure and fresh with the introduction of Natural Sour Cream. With a handcrafted recipe featuring just three simple ingredients, the reformulated Natural Sour Cream offers the same great taste consumers love.

“We evolved our formula to deliver on the growing desire for locally sourced, clean and simple foods. The Shamrock Farms Natural Sour Cream recipe clearly shows our commitment to pure products and updated packaging reinforces our position as the local, fresh source for great-tasting dairy,” said Ann Ocaña, Chief Marketing Officer for Shamrock Foods Company.

Shamrock Farms’ reformulated Natural Sour Cream is now available in both 16 oz. and 24 oz. sizes and completely replaces the traditional sour cream formula. It can be found in all major retailers across Arizona, including Albertson’s, Bashas’, Circle K, Family Dollar, Fry’s, Target and Walmart.

The all-natural premium product is being launched to consumers using a mix of digital media and in-store signage. Product packaging acts as an additional education piece, touting the three simple ingredients used in Shamrock Farms’ handcrafted recipe in addition to the fact that the smooth, creamy goodness is locally made by a family-owned and -operated company serving the community for more than 100 years.

“We’re proud to have been nourishing Arizona families for over 100 years, and we can’t wait for them to enjoy our pure, fresh, and most importantly, delicious, Natural Sour Cream,” said Ocaña.

To learn more, visit shamrockfarms.net.

ABOUT SHAMROCK FARMS

Shamrock Farms is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country and has been challenging category conventions every day for four generations. Founded in 1922, in Arizona Shamrock Farms is committed to delivering the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin’ Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Shamrock Farms has its own family farm with a herd of more than 10,000 cows. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com.