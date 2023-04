This season, siggi’s limited edition, small batch flavor – guava – is back by popular demand.

The fan-favorite yogurt is packed with flavor, 15g of protein , and is available in retailers nationwide including Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Big Y, Harris Teeter, Demoulas, Giant Eagle, Price Chopper, and more.

siggi’s small batch guava is on shelves from April through August starting at $1.79.