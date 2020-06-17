Special Wisconsin Cheese Curds Promotion Spotlights Dairy Month

June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin, and to help celebrate it a Wisconsin Cheese Curd sale will be held. The Tri-County Dairy Promoters were not able to put on the 40th annual dairy breakfast this year due to COVID-19. So instead the dairy promoters have organized a cheese curd sale at the four grocery stores in Washburn County.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12. Ellsworth Creamery Cheese curds will be featured in a special discount purchase offer. Patrons will need to pick up a coupon (while supplies last) when they enter the store which can be redeemed upon checking out.

“We anticipate that more than 1,200 pounds of Wisconsin Cheese curds will be purchased that day,” the event’s organizers said.

