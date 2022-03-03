Spero Unveils Plans For 2022 and Broader Brand Mission

Spero® is a plant-based dairy tech company on a mission to outcompete dairy in scale, price, and taste, by utilizing internationally pending-patented technology that transforms low-cost, sustainable, and scalable ingredients into plant-based dairy. Spero’s mission is to scale mainstream dairy alternatives and have them be delicious, affordable, and available to everyone, everywhere.

Spero has created the first-of-its-kind Sunflower Cream Cheese and Cheese Spreads. Unlike nuts, which comprise much of the non-dairy industry today, seeds are about 7-8 times less expensive and grow 50-70 times faster than nuts.*

“At our core, we believe healthy food is a human right. People want plant-based dairy, but it is prohibitively expensive due to the use of expensive ingredients, such as nuts, and inefficiencies in manufacturing,” says Phaedra Randolph, founder, and CEO of Spero Foods. “At Spero, we work to use technology to innovate and solve these problems.”

Spero has major innovations planned for 2022, including launching plant-based Mozzarella Sticks, Shreds and Cheddar Shreds and reformulating their cream cheese and cheese spreads to fool even the most ardent dairy connoisseur. The brand will bring additional innovation to the milk, egg, and yogurt categories in the coming years. Through developing additional plant-based and affordable offerings, Spero is getting closer to its goal to build the world’s largest non-dairy company to feed and heal the world.

Knowing that climate change affects every person on the earth, Spero has taken it upon themselves to create delicious, nutritious, and sustainable plant-based foods that are competitive in pricing to traditional dairy products. To achieve this, Spero leverages its bioscience pending-patents, strategy, and customized and advanced automation with inexpensive and healthy ingredients to tackle the price and taste issue from a technological lens.

Randolph was recognized in Forbes 30 Under 30, and Spero has been awarded Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas – Honoree, featured at TED, and is the 3rd Fastest-Growing Plant-Based Cheese in the US (SPINS ‘20). Spero currently sells plant-based Sunflower® Cream Cheese and Cheese Spreads found at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Gelsons, Central Market, Kings, Balducci’s, and more. To find out more about the brand, go to sperofoods.co. For daily entertainment and inspiration, follow them on instagram @sperofoods.

*estimates comparing nuts (water) and dairy (co2) to sunflower seed growth, not evaluated by FDA, not certified claims.