Statement from Michael Dykes, D.V.M., IDFA President and CEO, on Nomination of Elaine Trevino as USTR Chief Agriculture Negotiator

WASHINGTON —Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, released the following statement today on the Biden-Harris Administration’s nomination of Elaine Trevino to serve as the chief agriculture negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).

“I am so pleased to see the Biden-Harris Administration nominate Elaine Trevino to be the chief agriculture negotiator at USTR—a very important post for ensuring agriculture remains a priority for the U.S. Having had the pleasure of serving on the USDA Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee for Trade with Ms. Trevino in recent years, I’m confident she will position U.S. agriculture interests competitively, remain vigilant to protect U.S. businesses from myriad barriers to trade, and embrace diplomacy and relationship-building. As a resident Californian and former deputy secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, Elaine Trevino is well aware of the importance of trade to California—the state exported $2 billion worth of dairy products in 2020— and to U.S. dairy. IDFA is eager to get to work with Ms. Trevino to continue the growth of our dairy exports and the global competitiveness of the dairy industry. We encourage the U.S. Senate to confirm her quickly.”

