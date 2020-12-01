Stonyfield Organic and Nature’s Path Team Up for New Kids’ Line: Stonyfield Organic Kids Yogurt with EnviroKidz Cereal Toppers



Stonyfield Organic, the nation’s leading organic yogurt brand, is teaming up with Nature’s Path’s EnviroKidz, the nation’s leading organic kids’ cereal brand, to expand its line of popular kids’ products with new Stonyfield Organic Kids Yogurt with Nature’s Path EnviroKidz Cereal Toppers. Available in two new varieties, Strawberry Yogurt & Choco Chimps™ and Vanilla Yogurt & Koala Crisp™, they are a nutritious breakfast or lunch and even perfect for an afternoon snack.

New Stonyfield and EnviroKidz Toppers contain 25% to 35% less sugar than the leading yogurt with toppings, while also offering 10 grams of protein per serving. Both varieties are also USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project verified.

The perfect strawberry and chocolate combo, Strawberry Yogurt & Choco Chimps™ is crafted with Stonyfield’s organic classic Strawberry yogurt made with organic lowfat milk, and EnviroKidz Choco Chimps™ cereal, light and airy organic corn puffs coated in organic Fairtrade cocoa.

For a classic vanilla and chocolate blend, Vanilla Yogurt & Koala Crisp™ uses Stonyfield’s organic creamy Vanilla yogurt made with organic lowfat milk, and EnviroKidz Koala Crisp™ cereal featuring organic crispy rice puffs with a creamy Fairtrade cocoa flavor.

Better Together

This new product line brings together two of the best-loved organic brands in the supermarket. Furthering Stonyfield’s promise to deliver a yogurt that is good for kids, good for the planet, and good for your taste buds, teaming up with EnviroKidz creates a perfect combo. Together, Stonyfield and EnviroKidz are delivering a product that will be on “top” for kids with its great taste and fun format, as well as for moms since it is free from toxic persistent pesticides and made with always organic and non-GMO ingredients.

“This is a match made in organic heaven!” says Nature’s Path General Manager Arjan Stephens. “Like Nature’s Path, Stonyfield is a leader in the organic industry, so it makes complete sense that our kids’ brands would join forces. Our new Stonyfield and EnviroKidz Toppers feature our delicious, crunchy Choco Chimps and Koala Crisp cereals with Stonyfield’s creamy organic yogurts – your kids won’t be able to get enough of them!”

“By teaming up with Nature’s Path to launch our new Stonyfield and EnviroKidz Toppers, we’re furthering our commitment to high-quality, organic ingredients and products that families can trust,” says Sophie Schmitt, Stonyfield Organic Brand Director. “As two pioneers in the organic space, Stonyfield and Nature’s Path are a natural fit—and the result is a delicious kids’ product that the whole family will love!”

Stonyfield Organic Kids Toppers are arriving at select Kroger, Safeway, HEB, and Walmart locations nationwide throughout September, with additional retail distribution to Whole Foods starting in December. The Kids Toppers are sold in a 4-pack format with an MSRP of $6.49.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield takes care with everything it puts into its products and everything it keeps out. By saying no to toxic persistent pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics and GMOs, Stonyfield has been saying yes to healthy food, healthy people, and a healthy planet for 35 years. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp, is also helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe’s Neck Organic Training Program as well as StonyFIELDS, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in parks and playing fields across the country.

About Nature’s Path Organic Foods

Nature’s Path Organic Foods is North America’s largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature’s Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature’s Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi’a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature’s Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.