Two Good Tackles Food Waste & Food Insecurity During Earth Week

Over the past year, Two Good became the best-selling yogurt innovation and top ten food and beverage innovation overall in 2019* and is now looking to lead with purpose, driven by a commitment to passionate acts of kindness for people and the planet.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and as part of the brand’s journey to reduce food waste and redirect it to those in need facing food insecurity, Two Good will donate 100% of its profits**, up to $100,000, in store and online at select retailers during Earth Week (April 20-26, 2020) to food recovery organizations, City Harvest and We Don’t Waste, making a positive impact on food access in local New York and Denver communities. These organizations rescue food that would otherwise be wasted and instead redistribute it to individuals in their communities who face food insecurity. Participating retailers include Kroger, Fresh Thyme, Albertsons Safeway (NorCal/Seattle), Jewel, Walmart (OH, PA, WV, NY, IL IN, MO, WI, FL), ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant Martin, and nationwide online on Instacart.

During this challenging time, it’s critical that brands act and focus their efforts on helping others. As part of the Danone North America portfolio, Two Good played a critical role in the company’s recent $1.5 million donation to provide support to food bank and food rescue organizations during the COVID-19 crisis.

*IRI Infoscan, MULO Channels & Data. Ending 11-24-19

**Two Good will donate up to $100,000 of net profits after expenses from April 20-26, 2020