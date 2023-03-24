Upstate Niagara Cooperative’s New CEO Seeks New COO, Automation Opportunities

Six months into his new role as CEO at Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Kevin Ellis is implementing a new technology and searching for a new COO.

Ellis, who took over as CEO for Larry Webster in September, spent the first 100 days with the company learning about the company and its 1,700 employees, about 570 of them local. Upstate Niagara offers a family of brands that includes Upstate Farms, Bison and Milk for Life.

“I’m big on people and making sure people play to their strengths,” Ellis said. “So, I’ve been moving people around to truly put them where their passion is.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Buffalo Business First