Upstate Niagara Cooperative’s New CEO Seeks New COO, Automation Opportunities

Katie Anderson, Buffalo Business First Dairy March 24, 2023

Six months into his new role as CEO at Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Kevin Ellis is implementing a new technology and searching for a new COO.

Ellis, who took over as CEO for Larry Webster in September, spent the first 100 days with the company learning about the company and its 1,700 employees, about 570 of them local. Upstate Niagara offers a family of brands that includes Upstate Farms, Bison and Milk for Life.

“I’m big on people and making sure people play to their strengths,” Ellis said. “So, I’ve been moving people around to truly put them where their passion is.”

Dairy

Jim Sartori, Chairman and Former CEO of Sartori Company, and Larry Webster, Former CEO of Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Honored with IDFA Laureate Award

International Dairy Foods Association Dairy January 23, 2023

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) today recognized the remarkable leadership of Jim Sartori, chairman and former CEO of Sartori Company, and Larry Webster, former CEO of Upstate Niagara Cooperative, by honoring each with the IDFA Laureate Award during the association’s annual Dairy Forum. Now in its fourth year, the IDFA Laureate Award is given to a leader in the dairy industry who has made significant, prolonged contributions to the development and growth of dairy. Candidates from across the dairy industry as well as suppliers and academics are eligible, and the awardee is chosen by a panel of industry professionals.