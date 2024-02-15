Vital Farms and Its President & CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Honored for Using Business as a “Force for Good” on Big Path Capital’s 2024 MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking

AUSTIN, Texas, — Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) and its President & CEO Russell Diez-Canseco have been honored at #3 on Big Path Capital’s MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking. This is the third consecutive year Vital Farms and Diez-Canseco have earned a top 10 spot on the ranking. Presented in partnership with BackBay Communications, the MO 100 Top Impact CEOs celebrates top impact companies and their leaders “who are leveraging the engine of capitalism to create shared prosperity” and drive positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Big Path Capital is a global impact investment firm whose goal is to advance a sustainable economy by connecting purpose-driven companies to mission-aligned investors. Impact company CEOs are ranked by a “Force for Good” Score that is calculated by multiplying a company’s growth rate, its annual revenue, and its B Lab’s B Impact Assessment score, a measurement of a company’s impact on people and the planet.

“We’ve been a purpose-driven business since day one, challenging ourselves every day to forge a path that we believe raises the standards in the food industry and positively impacts the future of all our stakeholders,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President & CEO, Vital Farms. “This acknowledgment isn’t about me—it’s about the holistic impact Vital Farms’ entire stakeholder community is making toward our purpose to improve the lives of people, animals, and the planet through food. We thank Big Path Capital for sharing our mindset that business can and should serve a purpose to create long-term value for stakeholders. We hope together we can inspire others to foster capitalism as a force for good.”

Vital Farms Founder & Executive Chairman Matt O’Hayer will serve as the keynote speaker at the 2024 MO 100 Summit Awards Ceremony on April 16th, 2024, where Diez-Canseco and other impact CEOs will be honored. To see the full rankings list, visit: https://mo-summit.com/mo100-ranking-list-2024/

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.