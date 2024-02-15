Family-owned Sweet Grass Dairy Launches New Cheeses in Exact Weight and Foodservice Format

As part of Sweet Grass Dairy’s growth strategy, they are releasing two new cheeses and rereleasing Georgia Gouda to increase their market share through retail and foodservice channels.

Thomasville, GA – Sweet Grass Dairy, an award-winning cheesemaker and one of the largest Southern artisan cheese brands, announces a new focus on bringing access to its handcrafted cheeses made with milk from barn-free cows to retail and food service customers with the launch of 3 cheeses. Designed to meet the demands of the ever-changing consumer, these new offerings showcase the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, flavor, and customer satisfaction.

After launching these cheeses at the Winter Fancy Food Show in late January, these new products have been catching the eyes of Buyers, Distributors, and end consumers for their complex flavor profiles and approachability. Each cheese has been carefully curated, using the finest ingredients and traditional artisanal techniques, resulting in an unparalleled taste experience.

The three cheeses in the collection are as follows:

Georgia Gouda: This reinvented exquisite cheese embodies the essence of Sweet Grass Dairy’s craftsmanship. Georgia Gouda is a naturally rinded, raw cow’s milk cheese that has been aged for a minimum of 60 days. With its smooth texture, balanced flavors, and intricate aroma, it is the perfect cheese for melting. Georgia Gouda is available in a 5 oz exact weight format as well as 11 lb wheels for food service. Heat: Sweet Grass Dairy is always seeking excellence through quality sourcing, and their approach to this cheese is no exception. Heat is a mildly spicy cheese with Southwestern flavors of Hatch Green Chile, smoked Spanish paprika, Oregano, Cumin, and a variety of other herbs and spices. This pasteurized cheese has a semi-firm texture and a colorful exterior and paste. Heat is available in 5 oz exact weight pieces and 7 lb. wheels for food service. Cypress: Embracing the growing demand for diversity in cheese offerings, Sweet Grass Dairy introduces this distinct creation. Made from carefully selected ingredients, it offers a distinct flavor profile that is both bold and delightful. Cypress is a Mediterranean-inspired cheese flavored with various olives, Calabrian chilis, basil, tomato, and dill. This pasteurized cheese has a semi-firm texture and herbaceous finish. Packaged in exact weight portions of 5 oz, it provides a convenient choice for those seeking a culinary adventure. Also available in 7 lb wheels for food service.

The exact-weight case pack consists of sixteen (16) 5 oz wedges that can be received and immediately placed directly on the shelves without having to be weighed and stickered. The back label of the exact weight pieces includes pairing suggestions, awards, and a QR code for customers to scan to see recipes on their website while still grocery shopping. With the addition of these 3 new exact-weight cheeses, Sweet Grass Dairy now has 7 exact-weight retail-ready products that are available for purchase.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Georgia Gouda, Heat, and Cypress, now available in bulk sizes for food service and exact weight retail pieces. These products embody our commitment to providing versatile, high-quality options for our customers. I am excited to see how they will elevate culinary experiences across a wide range of settings,” states Co-Owner, Jessica Little.

For more information about Sweet Grass Dairy’s new cheese collection and to explore the company’s full range of offerings, please visit www.sweetgrassdairy.com. For media inquiries, please contact Mallory Sofferin at mallory@sweetgrassdairy.com or (229) 977-8397.

About Sweet Grass Dairy:

Sweet Grass Dairy, located in Thomasville, Georgia, was founded in 2000 by Al and Desiree Wehner. Sweet Grass Dairy is now a second-generation family business owned and operated by Jessica and Jeremy Little. The creamery produces handcrafted cow’s milk cheeses, which have won over 40 international and national awards, including its popular Green Hill cheese, an eleven-time award winner at the American Cheese Society Conference, and its best-selling Thomasville Tomme. Sweet Grass Dairy is known for its unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction.