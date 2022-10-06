Vital Farms Continues to Raise the Standards in New Brand Campaign, “Keeping it Bullsh*t-Free”

AUSTIN, Texas — Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, announced its new brand campaign titled: “Keeping it Bullsh*t-Free.” This latest campaign challenges viewers to rethink widespread practices including misleading labels like cage-free, hollow corporate initiatives, and poor worker conditions, all with the tone and tenor expected from Vital Farms. It is the latest in a long-running effort to support Vital Farms’ full stakeholder community, including its crew members, customers and consumers, suppliers and farmers, stockholders, and the environment.

“Keeping it Bullsh*t-Free reflects the disruptive spirit Vital Farms was founded on,” said Kathryn McKeon, Chief Marketing Officer, Vital Farms. “This campaign continues to tell the story of the role we play in challenging norms and raising the bar of the entire industry.”

“Storytelling with our incredible farmers, crew members, and hens clucking outside in fresh air and sunshine is what makes this campaign bold. The four videos are an honest portrayal of how Vital Farms operates its stakeholder model,” said Kevin Panitch, Brand Manager, Vital Farms.

Made in collaboration with its agency of record, Preacher, the four campaign spots present compelling visuals and commentary that build on a storyline that kicked off in Vital Farms’ 2017 award-winning “Bullsh*t-Free” campaign, which called bullsh*t on practices that mislead consumers and comes on the heels of the 2021 Cannes Lion-winning “Hens Behind the Lens” campaign which featured black and white photographs of Vital Farms pastures taken by the hens who call them home.

“Keeping it Bullsh*t-Free” is rolling out across streaming television, online, and social platforms including Hulu, YouTube, TikTok, and Insider’s “Better Capitalism” vertical. All four new spots can be viewed on Vital Farms’ website: https://vitalfarms.com/bsfree

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 21,500 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.