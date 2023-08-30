Vital Farms Deepens Roots In Regenerative Farming as the First National Egg Brand to Earn a Regenified Verification

AUSTIN, Texas — Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) continues to raise the standards as the first national egg brand to earn a Regenified™ verification. The third-party verification for the company’s regenerative offering, Restorative Eggs, recognizes the progress made with a core group of farmers using regenerative practices that build soil health in order to increase the land’s resilience to flood and drought. The accompanying Regenified™ seal is a signal of trust to consumers that Vital Farms is a leader in regenerative farming trying to improve soil for future generations.

Vital Farms launched Restorative Eggs in 2022 after two years working side-by-side with four farms and industry experts to learn about and implement the full benefits of regenerative agriculture. In its first year on shelves, the item cracked the top 10 egg SKUs at Whole Foods Market and grew 23% in dollar sales year-over-year, contributing to incremental growth of Vital Farms’ overall business. Earlier this year, the company committed to engaging all the egg farms in its network in additional regenerative practices by 2026 through training, educational resources, and funding opportunities as a pragmatic and scalable way to support soil health for the long-term.

“Regenerative farming is a natural and crucial extension of Vital Farms’ purpose to improve the lives of people, animals, and the planet through food,” said Nate King, Farm Support Advisor and Regenerative Agriculture Specialist, Vital Farms. “I’ve seen firsthand the positive influence these practices have had for Restorative Eggs farmers and their hens, and for building nutrient dense soil.”

“The impact of regenerative farming is visible on my farm. Adding more animals and cover crops on my pasture has opened the way for healthier soil,” said Jonathan Mast, a Restorative Eggs farmer who works with Vital Farms.

Regenified™ is a regenerative agriculture verification organization setting a gold standard for farming and ranching practices. The 6-3-4™ Verification Standard is a consistent way for farmers and ranchers to measure and understand where their practices and lands are on the regenerative path.

“We applaud Vital Farms for their commitment to environmental stewardship and ongoing dedication to scaling regenerative agriculture practices. We are pleased to recognize Restorative Eggs — Vital Farms’ eggs produced using regenerative agriculture practices — as certified Regenified™️,” said Salar Shemirani, CEO, Regenified™️. “Together, we can help inspire and drive continuous improvement toward a regenerative future.”

The Regenified™ certification requires meeting rigorous standards in line with the Six Principles of Soil Health, Three Rules of Adaptive Stewardship, and Four Ecosystem Processes. It recognizes organizations, farms, and ranches, and allows them to track how their holistic land management plans are advancing regenerative principles to improve biodiversity, soil health, water quality, and nutrient density, and produce high quality products.

The Regenified™ seal will debut on Vital Farms’ Restorative Eggs cartons in the future. To learn more about Restorative Eggs, visit: vitalfarms.com/restorative

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/

ABOUT REGENIFIED™

Regenified™’s mission is to move the entire agriculture supply chain toward regenerative, yielding improved climate effects for our planet and positive health benefits for the people on it. Regenified™ is a mark of confidence. It rewards farmers for their ongoing commitment to regenerative principles and practices, which advance biodiversity, soil health, water quality and ecosystem resilience, all while maintaining harmony with nature. For more information on Regenified™’s verification standards and protocols, visit www.regenified.com.