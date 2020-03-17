Westby Cooperative Creamery earns international recognition

A small cooperative cut its way through a large cheese competition.

Westby Cooperative Creamery took home the gold in the cottage cheese category with its 4 percent small curd variety. Ryan O’Donnell, plant manager, said there were 30 entries in that category.

The creamery previously won a World Cheese Championship title 10 years ago but has stood out at the U.S. Cheese Championship Contest winning the category in the past three competitions. O’Donnell said they work hard to produce a quality product for farmers and consumers.

