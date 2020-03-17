Westby Cooperative Creamery earns international recognition

Kaitlyn Riley, WIZM Dairy March 17, 2020

A small cooperative cut its way through a large cheese competition.

Westby Cooperative Creamery took home the gold in the cottage cheese category with its 4 percent small curd variety. Ryan O’Donnell, plant manager, said there were 30 entries in that category.

The creamery previously won a World Cheese Championship title 10 years ago but has stood out at the U.S. Cheese Championship Contest winning the category in the past three competitions. O’Donnell said they work hard to produce a quality product for farmers and consumers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WIZM

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Westby Cooperative Creamery Grant to Expand Distribution of Bagged-Fresh-Yogurt Dispensing System

May 8, 2019 LaCrosse Tribune

Westby Cooperative Creamery has received a Dairy Processor Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) for the purpose of expanding distribution of an innovative bagged-fresh-yogurt dispensing system to schools, colleges, hospitals, and other such institutions across Wisconsin. The initial focus will be community school districts.