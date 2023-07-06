Winner Announced: The 10th Annual Midwest Dairy Flavor of the Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn.– After weeks of anticipation and enthusiastic participation from ice cream lovers across the state, Midwest Dairy is thrilled to announce Cheers for Cherries is the triumphant flavor of the 2023 Flavor of the Fair contest. Cheers for Cherries will be available for all to enjoy exclusively at the Dairy Goodness Bar in the Dairy Building at the Minnesota State Fair, August 24 – September 4, 2023. Cookie Time and Churro your Way were close contenders.

“Cheers for Cherries truly embodies the essence of the dairy goodness and environmental friendliness Midwest Dairy farm families work to provide,” said Liz Stiras, Marketing and Communications Manager for Midwest Dairy. “We are thrilled to showcase Cheers for Cherries as the official Flavor of the Fair to celebrate Minnesota and the dairy community at this year’s State Fair.”

Cheers for Cherries will be served as a sundae or malt and comes with cherries and a decadent drizzle of dark chocolate on top. The flavor now joins the esteemed lineage of past “Flavor of the Fair” winners, including “Key Lime Crumble” in 2022, “You Betcha Berry” in 2020, “Birthday Batter Blast” in 2019, “That’s S’More Like It” in 2018, “Pie in the Sky” in 2017, “Call it Breakfast” in 2016, and “Salted Caramel Puff” in 2015.

Midwest Dairy farmers are committed to making high quality dairy products with nutritional benefits in the most sustainable way possible—that’s why they have committed to reducing food waste and greenhouse gas emissions. Most ingredients in the Flavor of the Fair ice creams come from Minnesota based farms.

Midwest Dairy would like to thank everyone who voted and made the 10th annual contest a success. In just two months fair attendees can indulge in this delectable treat and create cherished memories at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Midwest Dairy® represents 4,800 dairy farm families and works on their behalf to build dairy demand by inspiring consumer confidence in our products and production practices. We are committed to Bringing Dairy to Life! by Giving Consumers an Excellent Dairy Experience and are funded by farmers across a 10-state region, including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. For more information, visit MidwestDairy.com, and follow us Facebook and YouTube.