2023 American Cheese Society Conference Scholarship Opportunities The Peterson Scholarship for BIPOC Advancement

The American Cheese Education Foundation and The Peterson Company are continuing the Peterson Company Scholarship for BIPOC Advancement for this year’s ACS 2023 Annual Conference.

This scholarship will fund an Individual membership with ACS for the year, attendance to this year’s ACS Conference, including registration fees, hotel, and travel, and the fee to take this year’s Certified Cheese Professional® Exam.

Applicants must identify as a Black, Indigenous, or a Person of Color and be accepted to take this year’s ACS CCP® exam.

Applications are due on April 3rd.

More Scholarships

ACEF will be awarding a variety of named scholarships and a mixture of full scholarships that cover registration, travel stipends, and hotel costs, and partial scholarships that cover registration. These scholarships are available to cheesemakers, retailers, chefs, students, and all other cheese professionals!