4505 Meats Launches First-Ever Snack Mix

San Francisco, CA – 4505 Meats takes Keto-friendly snacking to the next level with the launch of their first-ever snack mix, Cheese-Charrones. The product features a blend of 4505’s Chicharrones, Cracklins, and Whisps Cheddar Cheese Crisps. The Keto-friendly snack mix will be launched exclusively in Whole Foods stores nationwide and on Amazon.

4505 Cheese-Charrones Snack Mix features bite-sized pieces of Chicharrones and Cracklins along with Whisps Cheese Crisps, made from 100% cheddar. This unique blend gives the mix a fun texture but also ultimate snackability.

“We’re really excited about partnering with Whisps on our new snack mix. Their dedication to quality parallels all the things that 4505 stands for. This collaboration brings together two of the highest velocity products in the snack aisle. We’ve toyed with the idea of doing a snack mix for some time as I’m a big fan of eating Keto and have had trouble finding variety in my snacks,” comments CEO/Founder Ryan Farr.

4505 Cheese-Charrones Snack Mix product details:

● Humanely raised, all-natural pork with no added hormones or antibiotics

● 0g total carb per serving

● Lightly seasoned with sea salt

● Bite size pieces for maximum snackability

● Keto Friendly, Gluten-free

● Family Size, 7 oz bulk bag (serving size: 1/2 oz – 14 servings per bag), SRP $12.99

● 2.5 oz bag (serving size 5 servings per bag), SRP $4.99

4505 Meats is committed to producing all-natural products with balanced flavors. 4505 Meats’ products are both Keto Friendly and Paleo Certified and are the only humanely raised and antibiotic free (ABF) pork rinds on the market. 4505 Meats’ products are available in grocery stores nationwide and on amazon.com.

For more information on 4505 Meats, please visit www.4505meats.com or connect with them on Instagram at @4505meats.

About 4505 Meats

Founded in 2009 by chef and butcher Ryan Farr in his kitchen apartment in San Francisco, 4505 Meats was born out of a commitment to whole animal butchery. Today, 4505 Meats is a leading producer of artisanal pork rinds, under the 4505 Meats brand, produced with a continued commitment to sustainability and whole animal utilization. Made with the finest cuts of humanely sourced pork with no added antibiotics or hormones, each meaty snack is kettle-cooked in lard, resulting in crispy clouds and crunchy curls of porkaliciousness that are 0 carbs, high in protein, gluten-free, and paleo and keto certified. All 4505 Meats snacks are humanely and sustainably sourced and fried in fat rendered from the same animals to maintain a commitment to whole animal utilization. For more information on 4505 Meats, please visit www.4505meats.com or connect with them on Instagram at @4505meats.

About Whisps Snacks

Whisps Snacks is the cheese crisps snack company that’s on a mission to bring premium, quality cheese to people nationwide. Made with 100% real cheese and select premium spices, all Whisps are baked and not fried, delivering a high-quality and delicious snacking experience. For more information on Whisps, please visit www.whisps.com or connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.