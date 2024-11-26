Artikaas’ Award-Winning Legacy Grows with 6 Wins at 2024 World Cheese Awards

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. – Artikaas, imported exclusively by Dutch Cheese Makers, has once again cemented its place as a leader in Dutch cheesemaking with a stellar performance at the 2024 World Cheese Awards. Building on its history of excellence, Artikaas won multiple awards this year, including a Gold Medal for Holy Sheep, a two-time World Cheese Awards winner that continues to impress judges with its creamy texture and nutty flavor.

Artikaas’ reputable Vintage Lot 18 took home a Gold Medal, alongside its 36-month-aged sibling, Vintage Lot 36, showcasing Artikaas’ mastery in crafting extraordinary aged Gouda. This marks yet another milestone for Vintage Lot 18, which was named First Runner-Up at the 2024 World Cheese Championship Contest earlier this year.

Artikaas’ Winning Lineup at the 2024 World Cheese Awards:

Gold:

Holy Sheep: A standout sheep’s milk Gouda and two-time award winner, celebrated for its creamy, nutty complexity.

Vintage Lot 18: Aged 18 months, this Gouda is lauded for its rich, nutty profile with hints of toasted walnuts and brown butter.

Vintage Lot 36: Aged 36 months, this cheese boasts a bold, crystalline texture and intense, layered flavors.

Silver:

Smoked Goat Gouda: Naturally smoked over beechwood, offering a smooth texture and delicate smoky finish.

Bronze:

Youngsters Goat: A young Gouda aged 4–6 weeks, noted for its delicate tang and smooth, firm texture.

Youngsters Hickory Smoked: A vibrant smoked Gouda with a balanced hickory flavor.

The 2024 World Cheese Awards received thousands of entries from over 40 countries, emphasizing its status as a global event. Artikaas’ success further underscores the brand’s commitment to producing premium Dutch cheeses for cheese lovers around the globe.

“The recognition of Holy Sheep as a two-time winner and the continued success of Vintage Lot 18 speaks volumes about the talent of our team in the Netherlands,” says Jessica Frey, Marketing Director of Dutch Cheese Makers. “This has truly been a golden year for Artikaas, and we’re thrilled to see our cheeses celebrated on an international stage.”

For more information about Artikaas, visit Artikaas.com or watch their brand video.

ABOUT ARTIKAAS

Artikaas has been making original Dutch Gouda for the most demanding cheese eaters in Holland and beyond for over six generations. A family-owned brand, Artikaas works with a community of 800+ partners in the Netherlands who bring vast expertise in dairy farming, cheesemaking and aging techniques to create a variety of young, aged, raw milk, smoked, and specialty cheeses. Artikaas prioritizes sustainability and puts zero-waste practices at the forefront of its production processes. You can find Artikaas Gouda in retailers across the United States and Canada. Visit their store locator to find it near you at artikaas.com.