Aussie Select Lamb Pastrami Now Available at All Costco Locations in the Southeast

Innovative Halal-Certified Product from Women-Owned Company Offers Unique Culinary Experience

Marietta, GA – Aussie Select is thrilled to announce that its Lamb Pastrami is now available at all Costco locations throughout the Southeast, including Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Puerto Rico. This milestone marks a significant expansion for Aussie Select, bringing their exceptional, Halal-certified lamb pastrami to a broader audience.

Revolutionizing Deli

Aussie Select’s Lamb Pastrami stands out as the first of its kind on the market. Crafted from high-quality Australian lamb, the product offers a unique, flavorful alternative to traditional beef pastrami—and something new in deli. A fully cooked product, it is perfect served warm or chilled for sandwiches, charcuterie boards, pizzas and more. It provides a versatile and delicious option for consumers seeking something new and exciting.

Halal-Certified and Women-Owned

Aussie Select Lamb Pastrami is Halal-certified, ensuring it meets the dietary needs of a diverse customer base. Moreover, the company prides itself on being women-owned, championing diversity and female entrepreneurship in the food industry.

Join the Culinary Innovation

“We are incredibly excited to introduce our Lamb Pastrami to Costco members in the Southeast,” said Jaclyn Glatzer, CEO of Aussie Select. “We started this journey to provide accessibility and approachability of lamb to US consumers. Lamb was previously the only mainstream protein not available at the deli. Our product offers a unique culinary experience, and we are proud to bring a Halal-certified, high-quality option to the market. As a women-owned company, we are dedicated to innovation and inclusivity.”

Media Opportunities

Aussie Select invites media representatives to explore the story behind this groundbreaking product. High-resolution photos and delicious recipes featuring the Lamb Pastrami are available upon request. Additionally, interviews with the CEO and product development team can be arranged to provide deeper insights into the creation and benefits of this unique offering.

About Aussie Select

Aussie Select is dedicated to providing premium lamb products that cater to a variety of tastes and dietary needs. With a focus on quality, innovation, and inclusivity, Aussie Select continues to revolutionize the market with its distinctive offerings.