Honolulu Cookie Company Lands Partnership With Costco

Earlier this year, Honolulu Cookie Company started selling their cookies at local Costco Wholesale locations in Hawaii.

Now, residents of Southern California are in for a sweet treat beginning this November when Honolulu Cookie Company brings one of their most popular cookies to select Costco Wholesale stores in the Southern California area.

Exclusively made for Costco, the 16-ounce mini bites bag, packed with bite sized pineapple-shaped chocolate chip and macadamia nut loaded cookies, will be made available at 52 Costco Wholesale stores through Southern California starting Friday.

