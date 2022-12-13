Costco Plans To Open 24 Stores This Year, Including 15 Throughout The US

Ben Tobin, Insider Retail & FoodService December 13, 2022

Costco plans to open up a net of 24 stores this fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during a company earnings call Thursday.

According to Galanti, seven of those stores opened during the first quarter of Costco’s fiscal year, which began on September 1. One of those new store openings was Costco’s first store in New Zealand, and another was the retailer’s first store in Sweden.

In total, there will be 27 new stores openings, including three “relocations” for stores.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Insider

Related Articles

Produce

Equitable Food Initiative Partners With Costco Wholesale on a Joint Promotional Campaign to Educate Shoppers

Equitable Food Initiative Produce June 26, 2019

To build awareness of the Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured® label, Equitable Food Initiative is partnering with Costco Wholesale on a two-week promotion in California, Oregon and Washington state. The campaign runs through July 5 with the goal of driving consumers to purchase EFI-certified fruits and vegetables at participating Costco warehouses.