Hillenbrand Completes Acquisition of Peerless Food Equipment

Hillenbrand Bakery December 13, 2022

BATESVILLE, Ind – Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) announced it has completed the acquisition of the Peerless Food Equipment division of Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a purchase price of approximately $59 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, using available borrowings under its existing credit facility.

“The equipment and solutions offered by Peerless are highly complementary to those offered under our LINXIS Group brands,” said Kim Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillenbrand. “With our significant scale in the food end market achieved by combining Peerless with our existing Coperion, LINXIS, and Gabler technologies, we can deliver more comprehensive solutions to our customers. Given our track record of successfully integrating acquisitions, we are confident in our ability to create shareholder value with Peerless as we deploy the Hillenbrand Operating Model and leverage our scalable foundation.”

Peerless will be included in the Advanced Process Solutions (APS) segment, which is focused on highly engineered industrial processing solutions and aftermarket parts and services for a variety of end markets and applications, including food, plastics, chemicals, and recycling.

Related Articles

Bakery

Hillenbrand Announces Binding Offer to Acquire LINXIS Group, a Global Leader in Process Equipment and Automation Solutions for the Food Industry

Hillenbrand, Inc. Bakery July 26, 2022

Hillenbrand, Inc. announced today that it has signed a binding offer to acquire LINXIS Group from IBERIS INTERNATIONAL S.À R.L, an affiliate of IK Partners, and additional sellers for an enterprise value of approximately €572 million. LINXIS Group is a leading global provider of mixing, ingredient automation, and portioning solutions for food and other higher growth end markets.