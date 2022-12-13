Whole Foods Plans NYC Opening

Specialty Foods News Retail & FoodService December 13, 2022

Whole Foods will debut its 42,000-square-foot store at One Wall Street in New York City’s Financial District on Wednesday, January 11.

The location’s product assortment will feature more than 1,000 local items from the city and surrounding area, selected by John Lawson, local forager for Whole Foods Market’s Northeast Region.

Features of the store include:

• Organic, conventional, and “Sourced for Good” produce, and offerings from more than 20 local farms, like Gotham Greens, Square Roots, and Oishii.

