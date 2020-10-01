Bahlsen Partners With Baileys Irish Cream to Deliver Next Level Indulgence With Limited Edition Cookies

East Hanover, NJ – Bahlsen, one of the largest family-run European cookie makers, announced it has partnered with Baileys to bring the taste of The Original Irish Cream Liqueur to two new indulgent cookie offerings. The limited-edition cookies, available in Choco Leibniz Baileys and First Class Baileys, are now on shelves at grocers nationwide, followed by Amazon in October.

For decades connoisseurs have served Bahlsen cookies with Baileys for a delicious dessert, but now the best of both can be experienced in one bite. The melt-in-your-mouth traditional Bahlsen cookies pair with Baileys’ creamy blend of flavors for a truly irresistible treat:

Bahlsen Choco Leibniz Baileys: A crunchy butter biscuit is coated in a layer of a delicate milk chocolate with a touch of Baileys Original Irish Cream flavored filling for a rich blend of flavors. Contains <1% alcohol.

Bahlsen First Class Baileys: A delicious Baileys cream filling is sandwiched between crispy wafers and topped with a delicate milk chocolate that has a taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream. Contains no alcohol.

“It’s no secret that people have been serving Bahlsen and Baileys together as a delectable offering at parties or as an at-home indulgence,” said Sonja van Daelen, Head of Marketing at Bahlsen North America Inc. “Bahlsen’s expertise in crafting cookies is matched by Baileys with its staple rich and creamy beverage. There is no better partner to bring this offering to our customers.”

Imported from Germany, Bahlsen cookies are made with the highest-quality ingredients and crafted by expert bakers. All of Bahlsen’s beautifully shaped cookie varieties are carefully nestled in trays, making them as delectable to look at as it is to eat them.

Bahlsen Choco Leibniz Baileys and First Class Baileys are available at Jewel-Osco, Kroger (Houston), Raley’s, Club Foods and other fine retailers. To learn more about Bahlsen or find a retailer nearest you please visit, https://us.bahlsen.com/