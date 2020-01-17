BelGioioso Cheese introduces 8 oz. Stracciatella Cups “The Heart of Burrata”

(Green Bay, Wis.) – The latest product introduction from BelGioioso Cheese is Stracciatella, the rich sweet, milky filling you love from inside BelGioioso Burrata is now available in 8 oz. cups. Stracciatella, “The Heart of Burrata” are shreds of Fresh Mozzarella soaked in sweet cream, and has become increasingly popular as a topping for pizzas, pastas and salads or served as an appetizer with fresh bread and tomato slices. This cheese is crafted to order with fresh local Wisconsin milk, so you receive the freshest cheese possible.

Pack Sizes: 8/8 oz. Stracciatella Cups

6/1 lb. Stracciatella Cups also available

Shelf Life: 37 Days

Ingredients: Pasteurized Milk, Pasteurized Cream, Vinegar, Enzymes, Salt

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99 (8 oz.) $7.99 (16 oz.)

rBST Free, Gluten Free, Vegetarian

Package includes photo of serving suggestion.

Serving Ideas

Top thick slices of tomato with fresh basil, a spoonful of BelGioioso Stracciatella and a drizzle of olive oil topped with cracked black pepper.

Create a creamier Margherita pizza using Stracciatella as the topping.

Pair with fresh grilled vegetables and cured meats for a tasty antipasto platter.

Add a scoop of Stracciatella to a spicy Marinara pasta just before serving.

Place Stracciatella atop fresh arugula greens and garnish with roasted beet wedges, extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar.

BelGioioso Cheese is a family-owned and operated company specializing in artisan Italian cheesemaking. Using only natural ingredients and fresh, local Wisconsin milk, Master Cheesemakers hand-craft a full line of exceptional cheeses guided by a commitment to quality and a respect for tradition. At BelGioioso, every cheese is a specialty. www.belgioioso.com/secret