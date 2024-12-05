Bono Brings Award-Winning Products to All Eataly Locations in the U.S. and Canada

Expansion into Eataly Marks Milestone for Sicily’s Largest Producer of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

LANDING, NEW JERSEY – Bono, Sicily’s largest producer of extra virgin olive oil, announced it is officially available at Eataly—the premier Italian food and lifestyle marketplace—across all locations in North America, including flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Toronto.

“The collaboration with Eataly marks an exciting new chapter for Bono, allowing us to share our award-winning products with more consumers across the U.S. and Canada,” said Salvatore Russo-Tiesi, President and CEO of Bono USA. “Eataly is Italy’s global ambassador for food and wine, with a commitment to quality and tradition that aligns perfectly with the Bono family’s dedication to producing the finest extra virgin olive oils and artisanal products. We are honored to partner with such a celebrated culinary destination to showcase our products alongside other distinguished Italian brands.”

The following Bono products will be available at Eataly locations in the U.S. and Canada:

Italian Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sicilia PGI Organic Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sicilian Val Di Mazara PDO Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Unfiltered Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Hot Calabrese Pepper Chopped, in Oil

Hot Calabrese Pepper Whole, in Oil

As a family-run business, Bono has earned a reputation for providing the highest quality, authentic products – from its extra virgin olive oil to the olives themselves – offering a genuine taste of Sicily. Bono was also recently named the best extra virgin olive oil by Parade Magazine.

The brand’s full range of products are also available at select supermarkets – such as Whole Foods, Wegman’s, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, The Fresh Market, and more – specialty stores, and Amazon. For exact locations, visit the Bono store locator.

About Bono

Established in 1934, Bono is Sicily’s largest producer of authentic extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). The family-owned company is based in Sciacca – located in the Val Di Mazara – a region coveted for its terroir and considered one of the best in the world to produce high-quality EVOO. Bono also owns multiple facilities across Sicily and Italy, with its U.S. division and distribution center based in Landing, NJ.

Bono’s core mission is to focus on regionality, sustainability and innovation through certifications for all its products. Our award-winning EVOOs come with six different certifications: PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) or PGI (Protected Geographical Indication), USDA Organic, Clean Label Project, OU Kosher, Gluten Free and NON-GMO. Bono’s PDO and PGI EVOOs receive their own unique serial numbers, which are traceable to the exact farm and olives used, ensuring full production transparency. The company’s collection of fine Italian products also includes a full line of Sicilian and Italian Table Olives, Tuscan-Crafted Pasta Sauces, Sicilian Marmalade, and Calabrese Peppers. All Bono products originate from a particular region with the belief that what grows together, goes together. We believe in taking what is best from each region and portraying this in our award-winning line of products.



