Booths Takes Top Cheese Awards

FAMILY-owned food drink retailer Booths has won 23 gold medals at the International Cheese Awards held at the Staffordshire Show Ground, Stafford.

The Northern food and drink retailer celebrates its 175th year in business this summer and remains respected for their wide range of artisan and specialty cheeses sourced from cheesemakers across the UK and the continent.

Amongst the gold medal winning cheese were Booths Brand cheeses including Booths Traditional Creamy and Crumbly Lancashire, Organic Stilton, and Booths PDO Farmhouse Cheddar.

