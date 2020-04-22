Canadian Cheesemaker Fromage et Cie Uses Surplus Milk to Make Cheese for Food Banks

James Morgan, The Review Deli April 22, 2020

A Grenville business has prevented milk from going down the drain — but more than that: this cheese-making business helped keep food on the table for local families.

Fromage et Cie, located on rue Maple/Route 344, is known for serving a variety of poutine dishes containing cheddar cheese curds made on-location.  An assortment of cheeses is also sold at the restaurant.

Owner Nathalie Malo recently accepted a quantity of milk that would otherwise have been dumped as a result of reduced demand and processing adjustments as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.

