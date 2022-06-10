Caputo Cheese Brings Italian Decadence to the 2022 Cheesemonger Invitational in Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY – Caputo Cheese (www.caputocheese.com), leading manufacturer of the highest quality products and award-winning cheeses based in Chicago, is proud to announce an exclusive presentation of curated cheese at the upcoming Cheesemonger Invitational on Sunday, June 12th at Brooklyn Steel. Spectators and attendees can indulge in Caputo’s flavorful whipped Ricotta toast with saffron-infused honey and roasted pistachios; decadent grilled cheese sandwiches with hand-crafted Fresh Mozzarella Fettine slices, Havarti, and pear mostarda from Quince & Apple; and Caputo Cheese’s award-winning Nodini knots and Cigliegini. Caputo Cheese is excited to present their artisanal creations and popular cheeses alongside industry experts and fellow cheesemakers.

“Our priority is to always present the best Italian cheese to enhance the experience,” says Natale Caputo, President of Caputo Cheese. “We are thrilled to be sponsors of a wonderful platform like the Cheesemonger Invitational where we have a unique opportunity to celebrate our love of cheese and showcase our popular offerings in a fun and engaging way,” he adds.

The Cheesemonger Invitational makes cheese an experience. Featuring the best of the best, the invitational showcases the passion, knowledge, and skill of cheesemongers across the nation. Audiences experience the thrills of competition while partaking in the many all-you-can-eat offerings throughout the event. Celebrating the invitational’s 11th year, past viewers can expect the event to be brought to newer heights.

Adam Moskowitz, founder of the Cheesemonger Invitational, states, “Our mission is to elevate the craft of cheesemongering. Cheesemongers are the people who care, cut, and share cheese with the public—making them the unsung heroes of the business. As our guest at the invitational, you get to celebrate them while eating the most cheese you have ever eaten in your life. MOO BAA MAA.”

Caputo Cheese specializes in the manufacturing and processing of fine Italian cheeses, including Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and Fresh Mozzarella. Since 1978, the Caputo family has been crafting the finest cheeses and the company’s award-winning products possess the quality, flavor, and consistency only high standards and family pride can produce. The brand’s Italian cheeses, hand-crafted products, artisanal style and creative applications are recognized around the country. Carrying on the legacy, Natale Caputo, President of Caputo Cheese, is gaining notoriety in the industry for modernizing the family business with his forward-looking approach, dynamic leadership, and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Caputo team engages with customers on new and relevant concepts, techniques, and innovations catering to their growing needs–one bite at a time! The full experience is available through their website, along with foodservice and select retail stores. Caputo Cheese is also on social media – @caputocheese (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter).