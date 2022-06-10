2022 Perennial Plant Association National Symposium

Raleigh, NC – The Early Bird deadline of June 24th is fast approaching as the Perennial Plant Association gears up to head to Lancaster, Pennsylvania for the 2022 National Symposium! From tours of public and private gardens to education crafted for diverse industry interests, this is THE event for perennial plant people. The National Symposium will be hosted at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square from August 1-5 of 2022, with tours exploring into the surrounding areas.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend education, tours, socials, dinners and a trade show and can choose to participate in the weeklong experience (Monday through Friday), or a three-day Core Symposium (Tuesday through Thursday).

On Monday of the National Symposium, attendees can choose from two different bus tours that offer opportunities to visit greenhouses, garden centers, private gardens and a state-of-the-art unique production facility for the entertainment industry. On Wednesday, attendees will have an exciting chance to focus on one of three opportunities to either visit retail and garden centers, nurseries and growing facilities, or beautiful gardens and landscapes unique to the region. Friday will wrap up the Symposium with additional tour options that extend into Maryland or offering the opportunity to discover “hidden gems” nearby to Lancaster.

Several evenings of the National Symposium week conclude with social events that will leave lasting impressions on all who attend. Join us for a Welcome Reception on the garden rooftop of Tellus360 and a Trade Show Social with door prizes and entertainment. Evening tour stops will allow attendees to stroll through the grounds while enjoying dinner and bar stations, hosted by our supporting venues. At Longwood Gardens; not only will attendees explore the magnificent gardens awash in brilliantly blooming perennials, they’ll also get to partake in the opportunity to see the one-of-a-kind art of Light: Installations by Bruce Munro. At Chanticleer, a pleasure garden, attendees will visit what has been called the most romantic, imaginative and exciting public garden in America. And at North Creek Nursery, attendees will be guided through a tour of this wholesale propagation nursery and offered some unique surprises along the way!

The PPA National Symposium follows traditions started over thirty years ago but incorporates something new each year, and is always focused on inspiring perennial plant people! Be sure to visit the link below to check out the full Symposium schedule. The PPA Family looks forward to welcoming you! Don’t forget – the early bird registration deadline is June 24, 2022 and final registration deadline is July 22, 2022. For more information on the National Symposium and to register, please visit https://perennialplant.org/page/2022NationalSymposium.

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.