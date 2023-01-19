CFIA Food Recall Warning – La Vache à Maillotte brand Mélo-Dieux – Surface-Ripened Soft Cheese Recalled Due to Listeria monocytogenes

In the news release, Food recall warning – Le Cendré de Notre-Dame brand Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes, issued 16-Jan-2023 by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) over CNW, the company advises that the content has been completely revised and replaced. The complete, corrected copy follows:

Food recall warning – La Vache à Maillotte brand Mélo-Dieux – Surface-ripened soft cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available

OTTAWA, ON -Summary

Brand(s)

La Vache à Maillotte

Product

Mélo-Dieux – Surface-ripened soft cheese

Issue

Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria

What to do

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes La Vache à Maillotte Mélo-Dieux – Surface-ripened soft cheese Approx. 275g None R.615

22FE2023

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Additional information

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Category

Food – Dairy

Companies

Fromagerie La Vache à Maillotte

Audience

General public

Recall class

Class 1

Identification number

RA-72589