CFIA Food Recall Warning – La Vache à Maillotte brand Mélo-Dieux – Surface-Ripened Soft Cheese Recalled Due to Listeria monocytogenes

Food recall warning – La Vache à Maillotte brand Mélo-Dieux – Surface-ripened soft cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
OTTAWA, ON -Summary
Brand(s)
La Vache à Maillotte
Product
Mélo-Dieux – Surface-ripened soft cheese
Issue
Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria
What to do
Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Affected products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|La Vache à Maillotte
|Mélo-Dieux – Surface-ripened soft cheese
|Approx. 275g
|None
|R.615
22FE2023
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Additional information
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
Category
Food – Dairy
Companies
Fromagerie La Vache à Maillotte
Audience
General public
Recall class
Class 1
Identification number
RA-72589