Why Egg Prices Are Still Soaring

Ashley Zilka, WQTAE Dairy January 19, 2023

The price of the morning omelet keeps rising, and shoppers can’t help but notice how the price for a dozen eggs has skyrocketed.

From restaurants to local farms, everyone is taking a hit. Egg prices have doubled in the past year, and Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 stopped by a farm in Wexford to see the reasons behind it.

“It looks like, wow, you are putting more money in your pocket, but realistically and honestly not, you are just trying to stay ahead of the increased cost,” the owner of Eichner’s Farm Market, Ron Eichner, said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WTAE

Egg Innovations’ Blue Sky Family Farms Introduces Helpful Hens Product Line — Eggs That Are Better for the Planet

Blue Sky Family Farms Dairy August 10, 2021

Blue Sky Family Farms, the brand creating humane, ethical eggs, announces today the launch of Helpful Hens, a line of free-range, pasture-raised eggs sustainably farmed with regenerative practices. The introduction of the Helpful Hens product line signifies Blue Sky Family Farm’s dedication to continuously explore regenerative agriculture techniques that create a vibrant ecosystem for its hens to thrive, beginning with its six family-owned regenerative farms that are being unveiled in 2021.

Women’s Choice Award Again Names Eggland’s Best as America’s Most Recommended Eggs

Eggland's Best Eggs Dairy February 16, 2021

Each year, the Women’s Choice Award® sets out to help women make informed choices for themselves and their families based on the experiences and recommendations of women across the nation. Now, the leading advocate for female consumers has once again named Eggland’s Best (EB) America’s Most Recommended™ Eggs as well as America’s Most Recommended™ Hard-Cooked Eggs.