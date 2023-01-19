Atalanta Debuts New Cheese Sizes And Collections

Elizabeth, NJ— Atalanta is excited to introduce new sizes and collections of favorite cheeses at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas this January.

NEW SIZE IL VILLAGGIO PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

New exact-weight versions of cheeses are ideal for smaller households and shoppers looking for lower unit price points.

Il Villaggio Parmigiano Reggiano will now be available in individual 5.3-ounce wedges. A favorite among customers, Il Villaggio Parmigiano Reggiano has a distinctive sharp, sweet flavor. Imported from Italy, the cheese is a perfect vehicle for enhancing classic Italian dishes from pasta to pizza and beyond.

NEW ROYAL MAHOUT PANEERS

Royal Mahout is also debuting new exact-weight sizes of paneer in 10-ounce packages. The firm, mild favorite makes an ideal canvas for three vibrant, brand-new flavors. Turmeric & Black Pepper Paneer, studded with anti-inflammatory turmeric and just-a-bit-spicy fresh black pepper, is excellent in rich curries and fried rice dishes. For heat lovers, Royal Mahout’s new Jalapeno Paneer and Chipotle Paneer flavors have balanced spice that shines in paneer kebabs, on the grill, or in stir-fries.

NEW TABLE ONE CHEESEBOARD COLLECTIONS

From Table One, new Cheeseboard Collections allow customers to try a variety of cheeses and take the guesswork out of building a show stopping cheese platter. Experience a taste of the UK with The Royal Fayre Cheeseboard Collection, a box featuring three contemporary British cheeses: an extra mature Scottish Cheddar from 1057, Belton Farm’s gorgeously marbled Port Wine Derby, and classic Sage Derby, plus fig spread from Dalmatia, and Il de France Paris toasts. This collection serves four to six people.

The Cave-Aged Cheeseboard Collection includes two fan-favorite cave-aged cheeses: four-month cave-aged Manchego from

Don Juan, and Snowdonia, a vintage Cheddar aged 18 months in the natural caves of the Welsh slate mines in the UNESCO World Heritage site, Snowdonia National Park. Paired with a sweet quince spread from Dalmatia and Il de France Paris toasts, this cheeseboard collection serves about four people.

NEW CELEBRITY SHEEP CELEBRITY SHEEP SWEET BASIL & HERBS

A medley of basil, tarragon, and chive, hand-rolled in this locally sourced fresh sheep logs. This herbaceous cheese is bursting with springtime flavors!

CELEBRITY SHEEPS CALABRIAN CHILI CITRUS

Subtly spicy Calabrian chilies and bright, refreshing orange harmonize as a perfect foil for mellow and tangy fresh sheep’s milk.