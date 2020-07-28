Cheese Might Save the Small Dairy

Alice Mannette, Salina Journal Deli July 28, 2020

Jason Schmidt, like many small dairy farmers nationwide, has seen costs increase and profits decrease. While the number of dairy farms is declining, the average size of the farm is growing — dairy farms are getting larger.

Seeing this trend continue has caused Schmidt, of Grazing Plains Farm in Newton, to look for other avenues to sell his milk.

In addition to selling his milk to a local co-op, Schmidt is now making cheese. Last year, he bought a small pasteurizer. This spring, he built an industrial kitchen.

