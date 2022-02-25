Deli Star Opens New Midtown Plant With Plans to Grow to 475 Jobs

ST. LOUIS — State and local leaders gathered Tuesday in Midtown for the grand opening of a new 110,000-square-foot facility for meat manufacturer and packager Deli Star, which aims to grow to nearly 500 employees by the middle of the decade.

Deli Star, which supplies companies with meats and other food products, had operated in Fayetteville, Illinois, about 35 miles southeast of St. Louis until a fire destroyed its production facility in January 2021. It is leasing its new location in the Villa Lighting building at 3049 Chouteau Avenue and investing some $99 million to outfit a portion of the structure for its production facility.

Company leaders held back tears as they described working to hold the company together and build a new facility to resume large-scale production.

