Develop Stronger Leaders with Newly Added WCMA Spring Leadership Trainings

MADISON, WI – Space is available in a fresh lineup of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s (WCMA) popular leadership courses, offered in both virtual and hybrid formats. Details and registration for both Front-Line and Next Step Leadership classes is live now at WisCheeseMakers.org/Trainings.

“Whether they work in the head office or on the production floor, dairy processing employees rely on critical skills like conflict resolution and time management all day, every day,” noted Rebekah Sweeney, WCMA Senior Director of Programs & Policy. “WCMA’s interactive trainings are a great way to spark a lifelong cultivation of these and so many other important leadership skills.”

Established leaders and graduates of WCMA’s Front-Line or Advanced Leadership training programs should take advantage of the Association’s unique Next Step Leadership course, set for Thursday, March 31. Each year, Next Step Leadership pairs a review of familiar concepts with fresh materials covering a specific topic. In 2022, the class will focus on talent retention strategies. Based on WCMA member feedback, Next Step Leadership will be offered in a hybrid format, allowing participants to join in-person in Madison, Wisconsin or online from anywhere in the world.

By popular demand, WCMA has added three more Front-Line Leadership classes to its offerings for spring 2022. These courses are geared toward new and seasoned supervisors looking to build their skills in communication, stress management, cultivation of a team mentality, and more. Front-Line Leadership sessions are offered a la carte and may be taken in any order.

Front-Line Leadership Part A, scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, will focus on developing essential leadership skills. On Wednesday, May 18, Front-Line Leadership Part B will provide strategies to help supervisors boost staff performance. The spring series concludes with Front-Line Leadership Part C on Tuesday, June 14 related to cultivating a team. All three spring sessions will be held virtually.

WCMA members interested in participating in the spring sessions may register at WisCheeseMakers.org/Trainings. Questions about WCMA’s educational programming can be directed to Rebekah Sweeney at rsweeney@wischeesemakers.org or (608) 386-3012.