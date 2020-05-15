Donnellson, IA’s Hinterland Dairy Launches New Aged Cheese

DONNELLSON — Hinterland Dairy Farmstead Cheese released their first aged cheese.

The local dairy and cheese company is excited to add aged cheese to the cheese curds they began producing last summer. The Alpine Style cheddar cheese, aged 9 months, is lovingly named “The Brooks Place” after what owners Ralph and Colleen Krogmeier call the first farm they purchased more than 30 years ago.

“When we began aging this cheese, we hoped to celebrate it’s arrival with the community at farmers’ markets and the local places we love that have been so supportive.” said Ralph, in a press release. “While the world looks a little different right now, we are still excited this cheese is ready to go.”

