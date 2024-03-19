Eco-Products Introduces Compostable Paper Bags and Sandwich Wraps  

Ideal for supermarkets, restaurants and bakeries, the new products include a variety of BPI-Certified bags and wraps with no-added PFAS

BOULDER, Colo. — Eco-Products® announced that it has added a variety of paper bags, sandwich wraps and other items to its GreenStripe® line of compostable products.

The products, available now as part of the Eco-Products bundle, are made with no-added PFAS and are ideal for restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores, bakers, concessions and other foodservice operators. Each of the products is certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute, meaning all have undergone rigorous testing to prove they are compostable in commercial facilities.

“The need for well-labeled, certified compostable solutions across the broader packaging mix continues to grow,” said Nicole Tariku, Director of Product Development for Eco-Products. “These new wraps and bags are the latest addition to that mix and will help round out renewable and compostable take-out programs for customers across the foodservice industry.”

The product range includes paper bags, insulated and non-insulated sandwich wraps, pinch bottom bags, French fry bags, cutlery bags, boxed interfolded deli paper, and grease-resistant multipurpose bags. They are all manufactured in the USA by Duro® and Bagcraft®, sister business units of Eco-Products’ parent company Novolex®.

The paper bags come in No. 6 and No. 20 sizes and feature a heavy-duty, self-opening style for the most-demanding applications. They are all FSC® certified, a designation developed by the Forest Stewardship Council to let consumers know that the product comes from responsibly managed sources.

The sandwich bags and wraps are also compostable. Convenient and economical, the bags and wraps provide excellent moisture protection. The cutlery bag, made from paper, is FSC certified as well.

Eco-Products offers a wide range of plates, bowls, cups, utensils, straws, wraps, bags and containers made from renewable or post-consumer recycled resources. Learn more at www.ecoproducts.com.

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

About Novolex

Novolex® develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 55 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com.