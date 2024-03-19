DiningRD Acquires Kind Dining

ST. LOUIS — DiningRD, provider of post-acute and senior care consulting dietitian services and foodservice software has completed the acquisition of Kind Dining, a program of Higher Standards. Kind Dining offers hospitality training to senior care providers.

Carol Sapp, DiningRD Founder and CEO, commented “Kind Dining is widely recognized as a leader in Hospitality training. As senior living providers diversify their business lines, we are evolving as well so this acquisition is a natural fit for us. We are excited to integrate the content from Kind Dining as part of our products and services.”

“DiningRD has a robust offering for the senior living market with their consulting dietitian services and innovative Dining Manager software,” said Cindy Heilman, Founder and Creator of Kind Dining. “I am enthusiastic to see our passion towards training and enriching mealtimes for older adults grow with the DiningRD family.”

Heilman will stay on with DiningRD and help bring the offering to DiningRD’s 5,300 clients with virtual and onsite training.

This marks DiningRD’s seventh acquisition since receiving an initial investment from private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners of Cleveland in August 2020. Evolution is a small-business private equity firm dedicated to supporting founders seeking to transform their entrepreneurial businesses into professionally managed organizations. The firm supports its founder partners by providing capital and applying its Evolution Pro professionalization strategy, which addresses the unique challenges experienced by small businesses and accelerates their growth.

About DiningRD

DiningRD is a leading provider of consulting dietitian services and foodservice software in post-acute care and senior living. Since 1994, the organization has supported its clients by enhancing the dining experience and ensuring the nutritional care of residents. Learn more at www.DiningRD.com

About Kind Dining

Kind Dining specializes in working with Senior Care Communities that want to transform their community culture, create a community of belonging, and deliver an exceptional dining experience for their residents at every meal. Cindy Heilman, founder, has over 30 years of experience in enhancing hospitality and food service standards.