Breaking Boundaries: Meet the Women’s Foodservice Forum Change Makers of 2024

DALLAS — Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF), the largest non-profit advocacy group working to accelerate women’s progress in the foodservice industry, is proud to announce its Change Makers Class of 2024. Change Makers are women showing high potential to make a difference and who are driving strong business results, exemplify inclusive leadership and represent the future of the foodservice industry.

WFF launched its Change Makers program in 2019 as part of its 30th anniversary, honoring both current and future industry leaders. Now celebrating its 35th anniversary helping women break through barriers and seize new opportunities, WFF continues to partner with companies across all segments of the foodservice industry to support ambitious, talented women reach their limitless potential. This year marks the sixth class of WFF Change Makers.

“Cultivating the next generation of women leaders is critical to enabling the foodservice industry to compete for, develop, retain and promote top talent and thrive in this dynamic environment,” explains WFF President & CEO, Therese Gearhart. “Each WFF Change Maker is impressive not only for what she has contributed to her own organization already, but also for the promise of how she will impact the industry throughout her career as she rises and expands her contributions.”

Priming the talent pipeline

Although more women lead in senior roles today than ever before, research from McKinsey & Company and others makes clear that challenges remain to achieving gender equity in pay, promotion, and access to the feedback and mentoring that drives career success. By partnering with forward-thinking companies across the foodservice industry, WFF provides women with targeted educational programming, purposeful networking and access to inspiring role models that can accelerate career progress.

Change Makers are selected by their companies for their outstanding contributions and exceptional promise as rising leaders that are committed to expanding opportunities for everyone. The Change Makers will be recognized during the WFF Leadership Conference Limitless Together (March 25-27 in Dallas) and engage in unique opportunities throughout the year to interact with top industry leaders.

The WFF Change Makers Class of 2024 are:

Anna Karousis, T. Marzetti

Anna Lutz, The Hershey Company

Ashley Fehr, Chick-fil-A

Becky Davis, The Wendy’s Company

Brandy Stricker, General Mills

Candace Watkins, Brinker International

Carina McLaughlin, Nestlé Professional

Caryn Masinas, Ventura Foods

Casey Cohen, Texas Roadhouse

Caty Strawther, Sprouts Farmers Market

Chanel Quinn, Topgolf

Christina Barker, Middleby

Claudia Ortiz, Darden Restaurants

Colleen Tidd, Ecolab

Donna Manwaring, Inspire Brands

Gillian Moffat, Gordon Food Service

Heidi Hughes Jones, Royal Caribbean International

Janice Kim, Woodland Gourmet

Jasmine Taylor, Denny’s

Jennifer Todd, GoTo Foods

Jessica McMillan, Cargill

Jill Tinsley, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

Juliana Cuartas, PepsiCo

Karen Morton, Sysco

Katerina Roemer, Keurig Dr Pepper

Kathleen Hansen, Land O’Lakes

Kathy Cortner-Mercer, McLane Company

Katie Hindman, Georgia-Pacific

Laura Lyne, McCain Foods

Lauren Genovese, Rich Products

Linda Bosacker, Schwan’s Food Service

Lyndsey Chrisman, P&G Professional

Madisen Morse, Armada

Marjorie Hope, Bloomin’ Brands

Meagan Hill, US Foods

Meradith Brammer, Dine Brands

Nataliya Kudryashova, Yum! Brands

Priscilla Rios, Aramark

Sandhya Pillay, The Coca-Cola Company

Sandy Acosta, Performance Food Group

Shannon Coco, Kerry Group

Suheily Natal Davis, McDonald’s

Tonya Sult, First Watch

