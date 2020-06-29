Follow Your Heart Dairy-Free Feta Crumbles are a First for Vegan Cheese

Dairy-free feta is one of the easiest cheese alternatives to make at home, yet companies have struggled with a formula suitable for mass production and broad distribution. But recently, a couple brands have made breakthroughs with this cheesy challenge. Around the turn of the year, Violife released their Feta Cheese Alternative, and now Follow Your Heart Dairy-Free Feta Crumbles have emerged.

Homemade dairy-free feta tends to use nuts or soy, but Follow Your Heart Dairy-Free Feta is top allergen free. In fact, it’s even legume free (no pea protein!). And it comes in convenient crumbles for easy, mess-free sprinkling atop Mediterranean-style meals, like salad, pasta, and pizza.

