Forever Cheese Unveils New Look for the Drunken Goat Cheese

New York, NY – Forever Cheese, the specialty cheese pioneer of over 25 years, has revamped the look of its bestselling goat cheese The Drunken Goat®. The updated label brings a fun new look to the popular cheese brand, centering on the “drunken” goat character, a nod to the Murciana goats that provide the milk for the cheese and the red Monastrell wine in which the cheese is soaked. Made in Jumilla, Spain, The Drunken Goat® is known for its iconic violet rind and its approachable, fruity flavor that has turned the hearts of many a professed goat cheese hater.

The refreshed label is a celebration of the legacy of the cheese; firstly, it pays tribute to its Protected Designation of Origin, known as Queso de Murcia al Vino in Spain. Forever Cheese co-founder Michele Buster created the brand The Drunken Goat® in 1996 to help sell the cheese and bring awareness to the region and for her efforts, received an award from the government of Murcia, Spain. The cheese’s success in the U.S. is in part to its creative and memorable name. The new label evokes that playfulness in its retro but modern look and main goat character, lovingly known as Madge.

“The Drunken Goat is a beloved brand and we want people to be as excited about the branding as they are about the cheese,” explains Chelsea Bryant, Marketing Manager at Forever Cheese. “Its new look is fresh, fun, and simple, and brings attention to what makes this cheese so special – the Murciana goats behind it, the wine in which it’s soaked, and its status as a DOP cheese from Spain. The eye-catching goat and bold colors make it stand out in a cheese case, inviting a broader audience to discover this one-of-a-kind specialty goat cheese.”

The Drunken Goat® is available in wheels, mini wheels, and wedges and can be found in cheese shops and grocery stores nationwide. Forever Cheese will continue rebranding the rest of their specialty goat cheese line, including The Smokin’ Goat®, The Naked Goat®, and The Truffle Kid™, and plans to debut them by early 2025.

About Forever Cheese: Forever Cheese, importers of artisan cheese and accompaniments, was founded over twenty-five years ago. Driven by a passion for exceptional foods, the Company has grown into an industry leader, with its products in many grocery stores, restaurants, and specialty food shops nationwide. With a focus on authenticity and intentional sourcing, Forever Cheese seeks out the best specialty foods and prioritizes telling the stories of their family of producers. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY with a warehouse location in Secaucus, NJ.