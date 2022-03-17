Fromager d’Affinois Cheeses Win Gold Medals

Fromager D’affinois Brebicet Won The Gold Medal At 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest

With an impressive score of 99.25 out of 100, Fromager d’Affinois Brebicet has been selected as the best in class product in the category Soft Sheep’s Milk Cheeses.

Fromager d’Affinois Brebicet is a mild and creamy soft ripened sheep’s milk cheese, with an extremely smooth texture.

Its rich taste is synonymous with conviviality, terroir, and quality know-how. It brings diversity to the cheese platters. It can both please the sheep’s milk lovers and offer an interesting alternative to a specialty soft-cheese made from cow’s milk.

It is a naturally lactose-free cheese without preservatives or artificial aromas and suitable for vegetarians.

The World Championship Cheese Contest, initiated in 1957, is the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and whey competition in the world. A team of 53 internationally renowned judges evaluated all entries over the three-day event held in Madison, Wisconsin. The top three finishers for each entry class were announced on March 2nd.

Fromager d’Affinois Le Fromager Won The Gold Medal at “Concours General Agricole Paris 2022”

Fromager d’Affinois Le Fromager is one of the best sellers in the Brie category on the US market. Similar in appearance to a Brie, both the white rind and the creamy interior of Le Fromager are milder in flavor. This crowd-pleasing French cheese is best enjoyed when the rind starts to bulge, and the center is oozing with rich, buttery aromas.

Le Fromager is a naturally lactose-free cheese without preservatives or artificial aromas and suitable for vegetarians.

The Concours Général Agricole takes place during the Agriculture Show in Paris. For 148 years, the CGA has worked to promote producers and to support their economic development. This contest has an active contribution to the training of professionals and promotes quality food to consumers.

« About Fromager d’Affinois: Famous French cheese brand Fromager d’Affinois is renowned for its premium quality, silky-smooth texture, delicious flavors and consistent ability to delight. The must-have hero item of every cheeseboard, Fromager d’Affinois cheeses are available to purchase Kroger, Whole Food Market, Publix and a great number of specialty cheese shops, delicatessens and independent stores. See more at: https://www.fromagerdaffinois.com/en/ »