Frontline International Names Zack Palazzo Director of Sales

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Frontline International, a leading maker of smart solutions for cooking oil management in restaurants and commercial kitchens, has promoted Zack Palazzo to director of sales. Palazzo previously served as the company’s sales manager, a position he began in 2015.

In his new role, Palazzo will oversee a range of initiatives focused on developing Frontline’s customer base, growing sales, and enhancing tools and training for the company’s sales force. Palazzo, a Purdue University graduate with a degree in industrial technology, has a unique understanding of how critical technologies are the backbone of today’s foodservice kitchen.

“Zack has been a crucial part of our growth for the past five years,” said Giovanni Brienza, vice president. “He understands our product, business, and customers inside and out, and can powerfully tell the Frontline story and make our value proposition come to life. We’re looking forward to even greater successes as he serves in this new role.”

“As our global growth continues, we rely on a strong and innovative sales department to shepherd our reach into new territories,” said John Palazzo, president. “Zack’s knowledge of the industry and experience with our products will enhance this continued growth.”

“Frontline is about using technology in creative ways to make foodservice kitchens run safely and more efficiently, while improving the consistency of food quality,” said Zack. “I love sharing the message of safety, savings, and sustainability with customers. My new role as director of sales allows me to share that passion with an even greater number of customers, and also help to further ingrain it within our sales force.”

About Frontline International

Frontline International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes superior commercial foodservice equipment for the storage, handling, and disposal of cooking oil. Customers own their own equipment, negotiate their own oil rebates, and have the freedom to choose their own oil vendors. The company also offers turnkey oil management under its OilCare® bundled services program. Frontline International and its Smart Oil Management® systems offer users more freedom and more control over their processes and their profits. For more information, contact Frontline International, Inc. at 187 Ascot Parkway, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Phone: +1 330-861-1100. Toll free: 1-877-776-1100. Web: http://www.frontlineii.com. Email: info@frontlineii.com.