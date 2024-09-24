Paramus, N.J. — The renowned Hispanic cheesemaker with a Dutch influence, Gayo Azul®, celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of exciting flavors and recipes at www.gayoazul.com

“We are proud of the rich Hispanic heritage that Gayo Azul has, says Cesar Del Carpio, Commercial Director-North America at Friesland Campina, the parent company for Gayo Azul. “Gayo Azul has an exciting and unique approach to cheesemaking, which merges Dutch and Hispanic traditions, dating back to the 1950s in the Caribbean, where Dutch cheeses became very popular. Today with the decades of evolution and innovation, Gayo Azul offers an array of cheeses that have found their place in kitchens in sandwiches and recipes across generations,” adds Del Carpio.

Gayo Azul cheese varieties including wedges and slices are conveniently available in diverse offerings, including:

– Cotija: A firm and crumbly Mexican aged cow’s milk cheese with a sharp, slightly salty flavor, perfect for enchiladas, tacos, and street corn toppings.

-Gouda- Red Wax Gouda is a true fan-favorite. Imported from the Netherlands this young cheese carries over the rooted traditions of Dutch cheesemaking. Made with whole milk, it has a rich, buttery and slightly sweet flavor. It slices, shreds, and melts very well. It is excellent on a cheeseboard, in a casserole, as a topping or used in sauces and soups.

-Queso Fresco; Offers a deliciously fresh and creamy flavor to elevate any dish.

– Dutch Edam; A firmer cousin of Gouda, with a rich flavor and smooth, creamy texture, ideal for cheeseboards, baking dishes, and salads.

– European Swiss; A semi-firm cheese boasting a sweet, nutty taste and iconic round holes, suitable for burgers, cold, and grilled sandwiches.

-Queso Blanco; A fresh, white cow’s milk cheese with a slightly salty and mild flavor. Its young age creates an irresistibly creamy yet crumbly texture that holds its shape well, making it ideal for grilling.

– Queso Para Freir; A fresh, white cow’s milk cheese with a slightly salty, mild flavor, known for its higher melting point, perfect for frying, sandwiches, and baked dishes.

Start your Hispanic Heritage Morning Celebrations with this winner:

Sensational Ceasar Salad with Gayo Azul Cotija

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

1 small head of romaine lettuce roughly chopped.

1/3 cup tomatoes, diced.

1/3 cup roasted sweet corn.

1/3 cup cucumber, diced.

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp white vinegar

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp chili powder

2 tbsp Gayo Azul Cotija Cheese, crumbled.

Photo and Recipe Credit: Joni Gomes @FoodByJonister

Directions:

Bring a small pot of water to a boil then gently lower the eggs into the water and boil on medium-high heat and uncovered for 7-10 minutes depending on your yolk preference. Once the timer goes off, add the eggs to a bowl with cold water then peel.

While the eggs are cooking, wash and prepare the vegetables.

Get a cutting board, add the Gayo Azul Cotija Cheese and crumble using a fork or your hands.

Build the breakfast salad by adding the chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, corn, and diced cucumber to a salad bowl.

Next, add the hard-boiled eggs, extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, salt, and chili powder. Lastly, add the Gayo Azul Cotija Cheese.

Gayo Azul stands as a hallmark of excellence, crafting fresh cheese from cow’s milk, boasting a firm texture and a subtly salty, mild flavor profile. Renowned for its high melting point, the cheese’s alluring consistency softens upon cooking. Gayo Azul boasts a distinctive approach to cheesemaking, merging Dutch and Hispanic traditions, a legacy that traces back to the 1950s in the Caribbean, where Dutch cheeses quickly gained acclaim. With decades of evolution and innovation, Gayo Azul offers an array of cheeses that have found their place in kitchens across generations.

Whether enhancing a dish or elevating a sandwich, Gayo Azul® promises to captivate any palate. Find Gayo Azul cheeses in various sizes at local retailers such as BJ’s Wholesale, Costco, Fresco Y Mas, Key Foods, Market Basket, Presidente, Publix, Sedano’s, Sam’s Club, and Winn Dixie Supermarkets.

To delve deeper into the world of Gayo Azul’s cheeses, explore product availability, and unearth new culinary inspirations, visit www.gayoazul.com or connect with the brand on Facebook (@gayoazulcheese) and Instagram (@gayo_azul_cheese).

About Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Gayo Azul stands as a proud brand under the umbrella of Royal FrieslandCampina. The company enriches millions of lives across the globe by delivering dairy products infused with the essential nutrients of milk. FrieslandCampina products grace over a hundred countries, with its Central Office situated in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The company’s endeavors span four global market-focused business groups: Food & Beverage, Specialized Nutrition, Trading, and Ingredients. Fully owned by Zuivelcoöpate FrieslandCampina U.A., which represents 16,995 dairy farmers across the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium, FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s most prominent dairy cooperatives. For further insights, explore: www.frieslandcampina.com.