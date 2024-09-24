Meats by Linz Featured on Trending Today, Airing on A&E Network

Meats by Linz, a leader in high-quality, premium meats for over 55 years, has been featured on the latest episode of Trending Today, airing on the A&E Network.

HAMMOND, IN, UNITED STATES — Meats by Linz, a leader in high-quality, premium meats for over 55 years, has been featured on the latest episode of Trending Today, airing on the A&E Network. The episode, hosted by Russell Snipes, spotlights the family-owned company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and superior product quality, which has made it a favorite among top chefs, restaurants, and consumers worldwide.

Meats by Linz has built its reputation on sourcing and delivering exceptional beef, pork, and lamb. It prides itself on its exclusive USDA Prime Black Angus Beef and provides custom cuts that ensure the finest dining experience. The feature on Trending Today provides a behind-the-scenes look at the company’s state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge processes, and passionate team, which has been key to its success over the past five decades.

“We’re honored to be showcased on Trending Today,” said Fred Linz, Founder & CEO of Meats by Linz. “This opportunity allows us to share our story with a broader audience, giving them insight into what makes our meats special—from our hand-trimmed cuts to our rigorous quality standards. Our passion for delivering the best possible products continues to drive us, and we’re proud to serve our loyal customers and grow with them.”

Trending Today, a national television show known for featuring inspiring entrepreneurs and leading companies highlights businesses shaping industries and setting new benchmarks for excellence. In this episode, viewers will learn how Meats by Linz has perfected the art of meat production and developed a sustainable model that supports local farming communities and the environment.

“Meats by Linz stands out for their dedication to crafting a premium product with care and attention to detail,” said Russell Snipes, host of Trending Today. “Their story exemplifies what our show is all about—celebrating businesses that thrive and make a positive impact in their communities.”

Meats by Linz’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation continues to set them apart in the competitive meat industry. From their family’s humble beginnings to becoming a trusted name in kitchens worldwide, this feature on Trending Today marks another milestone in the company’s journey.

The episode featuring Meats by Linz aired Saturday, September 21st, on A&E. Check your local listings for more information.

About Meats by Linz

Founded in 1963, Meats by Linz is a premier supplier of high-quality meats to top restaurants, hotels, and retail establishments nationwide. A family-owned business with deep roots in the meat industry, Meats by Linz is committed to providing only the finest beef, pork, and lamb cuts. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and unparalleled quality, the company has earned a reputation as a leader in the premium meats market. Learn more: https://www.meatsbylinz.com/

About Trending Today

Trending Today is a television series highlighting innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders shaping industries worldwide. Hosted by Russell Snipes, the show airs on A&E and offers viewers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the companies and people driving success in today’s market. Learn more: https://www.trendingtoday.com/