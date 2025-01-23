Fourth Generation, Zac Linz, Named Chief Operating Officer at Meats by Linz

Meats by Linz, the country’s premier independent meat company, is thrilled to announce Zac Linz as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 17. Zac Linz ushers in the fourth generation of executive leadership for the Linz family and marks a new generation of innovation and growth.

Zac began working for the family-owned company full-time in 2016. Linz was previously the Vice President of Operations and has focused on building international business, streamlining operations, expanding into the e-Commerce category, perfecting the dry age program, and building teams centered around tradition and trust.

“Zac has dedicated his life to learning all aspects of the family business and I could not be prouder to see him grow and flourish with the company,” said Fred Linz, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our customers value our family’s dedication, and it’s an honor to continue that family tradition through my three sons, with Zac leading the way. I have had the pleasure of watching Zac lead the team as we transitioned to our new production facility last year and know he will continue to serve our employees, customers, and partners with a bold commitment to excellence.”

As COO, Linz will oversee Meats by Linz’s operations, including production, warehouse, logistics, compliance, and procurement. Zac will also help lead company strategy alongside the Meats by Linz executive team.

“I grew up going to work with my dad and started at the ground level, learning every aspect of the business,” said Zac Linz. “It’s been an honor to carry on my great grandfather’s legacy and I am grateful for the years of continuous training and investment in my growth.”

In addition, Chad Stine has been named Executive Vice President of Meats by Linz. Chad will be responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities, establishing partnerships and strategic alliances, and conducting market research to inform growth strategies and support sales initiatives.