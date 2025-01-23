Costco Aims to Provide Responsibly Sourced Farmed Seafood

The global demand for seafood continues to increase, and to prevent overfishing of wild caught fish, aquaculture (farmed seafood) needs to increase to meet this demand. In order to help aquaculture grow responsibly, Costco is expanding its relationship with the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).

What is ASC?

ASC is a nonprofit organization that manages a robust and credible global aquaculture certification program. Founded in 2010 by the World Wildlife Fund and the Dutch Sustainable Trade Initiative, ASC has developed a best-in-class certification standard for responsibly farmed seafood. Its standard requires farmed seafood producers to meet benchmarks related to water quality, responsible feed sourcing, disease prevention, animal welfare, fair treatment and pay for workers, and more.

To learn more about Costco’s commitment to responsible aquaculture and their collaboration with the ASC, visit Costco Connection’s January 2025 issue.