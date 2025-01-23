BioMar Explores Ideal Aquafeed for Use in Waterborne Feeding for Salmon Farming

The latest research from BioMar has shed light on the aquafeed challenges associated with waterborne feeding systems. This new feeding system technology is gaining traction amongst salmon farmers for its potential to reduce energy consumption, microplastic pollution, and sea lice exposure. While these systems offer promising benefits, BioMar has identified specific factors contributing to nutritional loss in feed delivered through submerged systems.

Internal trials have shown that several factors can drive nutrient degradation. These factors vary in intensity and underline the complexity of creating an aquafeed that performs consistently under the unique conditions of waterborne feeding.

Drawing from extensive experience with the ORBIT product range and POWER grower diets, BioMar has made significant progress in understanding how raw materials and production processes impact feed performance in submerged environments. Early validation trials conducted on commercial systems have delivered promising results, giving BioMar a strong foundation for further development.

